GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the officials to bring out an order making it mandatory for business establishments having five or more employees to have Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed within the premises.

This would deter crimes to a great extant in the city (Guwahati), Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, chaired a police review meeting at the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the meeting, took stock of the working of the state’s police force covering several dimensions, including recruitments of manpower, preparedness to deal with new-age crimes, financial and administrative issues, among others.

Senior police officials made presentations before the Assam chief minister, detailing the long-term plans of the Assam police and the home department for transformation of Assam police into a modern force capable of dealing with challenges of the 21st century.

Also read: Assam: Tai Ahom body warns CM Himanta Biswa Sarma against distortion of Ahom history

During the review meeting, the Assam chief minister directed the concerned officials to ensure appointments on compassionate grounds to the next-of-kin of police personnel killed in insurgency-related violence are completed within the shortest possible time period.

The Assam chief minister also directed the Assam police top brass to develop adequate manpower to deal with new-age crimes such as online child pornography, cyber fraud, etc.

Stressing on the need for online services that would reduce the burden of visiting police stations for the public, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the DGP of Assam to bring out a manual with the possible services which can be provided in the online mode and implement the same within a time-bound manner after necessary consultations from certain quarters.

The Assam chief minister also suggested that a mechanism should be worked out so that “bureaucratic bottlenecks” don’t come in the way of the reforms being currently undertaken for modernization of the police force.

The Assam chief minister also directed the concerned authorities to delegate certain financial and administrative powers to the state police so as to aid its smooth functioning.