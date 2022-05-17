Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent one of its official back to Guwahati for his involvement in a fight during a party in Faridabad.

Sources said CBI Inspector Ashish Solanki was sent back to his parent department office of the chief commissioner, GST and Customs Guwahati zone.

He was allegedly got into a scuffle with a security guard when he had gone to attend a party in Faridabad on Sunday.

“Solanki was boasting that he was in the CBI as he dared everyone. Faridabad police was called and he was taken to the local police station. The local police informed senior CBI officials that Solanki fought with others at the party. The seniors decided to take action against him,” said the CBI source.

The source said that Solanki was on deputation from Guwahati’s Customs and GST department. He joined the investigating agency on April 13, 2022.

He was living in Faridabad and was posted with the Bank Security and Fraud Branch in the CBI.

“Applying zero tolerance policy, he has been transferred back to the GST department in Guwahati. There were enough administrative reasons to send him back to Guwahati,” said the source.

A department inquiry into the incident is also underway.