DIBRUGARH: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said that regular transportation of cargo through waterways would ensure creation of job opportunities for the people of the state and Northeast as a whole.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said this while speaking at the waterways conclave held at Dibrugarh in Assam.

“Regular transportation of cargos through waterways will bring a paradigm shift to the people in our region,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “It will create job opportunities and open international markets for local products.”

Meanwhile, union minister for ports, shipping and waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal said that proper use of waterways in the Northeast would ensure in establishing “strong relations” with neighbouring countries.

“Objectives of the two-day waterways conclave are to give importance to our waterways, use their full potential and to have strong relations with our neighbouring countries,” union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

On the other hand, DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the role of waterways development as a game changer for tourism in the Northeast.

Reddy said that the central government is working towards boosting cruise tourism and heritage tourism along traditional waterways.