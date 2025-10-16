Guwahati: The organisers of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) have postponed the 10th edition of the festival, originally scheduled for December 4–7, 2025, to a later date in 2026.

They made the decision as Assam continues to mourn the loss of its most cherished cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, a legendary musician, filmmaker, and humanitarian.

Known for his contributions to music in over 40 languages and more than 38,000 songs, Zubeen was more than an artist; he was a unifying force across the Northeast and beyond.

Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika, in an official statement, said, “His passing is not just a loss for Assam, but for every individual who found their rhythm and identity through his art. As a festival rooted in this land and its people, it doesn’t feel right to celebrate when the heart of our culture is in mourning. This year, we pause to remember, to reflect, and to honour him.”

After consulting internal stakeholders, advisors, and the core team, the organisers unanimously agreed to postpone the event, collectively sharing the grief over Zubeen’s passing.

Pallavi Chumki Barua, Creative Director of BVFF, expressed gratitude to the community, “We are deeply grateful to our filmmakers, partners, and audience for their understanding and continued support. BVFF is a celebration of creativity, community, and the stories that bring us together. While this year is a time for pause, we look ahead to returning stronger, with the same passion for meaningful cinema and cultural exchange.”

Technical Director Samujjal Kashyap echoed the sentiment and shared a personal note: “We meant the 10th edition of BVFF to be a milestone year for us, and it still will be.” But right now, it is a time for reflection. Having had the opportunity to work closely with Zubeen Da, this is a very personal loss. And it’s not just me, it’s the entire state, region, and even people beyond who may not have known him personally but still feel the deep void his passing has left behind.”

The BVFF team has assured filmmakers who submitted entries for the 10th edition that they will receive full refunds.

Online submissions via FilmFreeway will be refunded directly through the platform.

The BVFF team will handle offline submissions individually and will reach out to complete the refund process.