Guwahati: As the countdown begins for the eighth edition of Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, Northeast’s most celebrated film extravaganza, the festival invites entries of films from across India for its competitive and non-competitive categories.

Filmmakers from all across India can send in their submissions latest by October 31, 2023, for the 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), to be hosted in Guwahati in December by Tattva Creation.

BVFF has established itself as a beacon of meaningful cinema and creativity, showcasing the captivating blend of natural beauty, diverse cultures, and boundless talent in the Northeast . Over the years, BVFF has left an indelible mark, attracting nearly 200,000 film enthusiasts, with an average of 20,000 visitors per festival during its previous editions.

The festival has become a cornerstone of the Indian Film Festival Circuit, garnering widespread recognition and support from industry luminaries. In its 8th edition, the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival introduces categories for film entries in the Competition section including feature film and documentary in addition to the short films section.

The festival will also showcase films and cinematic works in the non-competition category. The aim of this move is to broaden the platform for budding talent and showcase some of the best works in meaningful and creative cinema.

Despite recent global challenges, BVFF returns with a renewed vision to honour meaningful filmmaking, not only at the national stage but also on the international platform.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Tanushree Hazarika, Festival Director of Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival says, “It’s been a wonderful journey to organise 7 successful editions of BVFF and we are delighted to be prepping up for the 8th edition in December 2023. We are bringing the festival back in a grander way keeping in line with our vision of being the cradle of meaningful cinema. Hosted in Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, BVFF aims to be a platform to bring together filmmakers and film talent across India.”