Guwahati: Amidst the reports that BPF might soon form the in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR), the BTR Chief, Pramod Boro stated that the reports are mere speculations and creation of the media.

Over the past few days, BPF leaders including Hagrama Mohilary have been claiming that they might soon form the government in BTR as many UPPL as well as BJP MCLAs are in touch with them.

The MCLAs might soon be joining the BPF which may lead to the formation of a BPF-led government or council in BTR.

Reacting to this, BJP state chief, Bhabesh Kalita said, “The BJP-BPF alliance will continue with its government in BTR and there is no question on this. Although there are speculations about two BJP MCLAs being in touch with the BPF, we have decided to call them and discuss the matter.”

He added, “Some people might not be satisfied with what they have and we should find that through discussion. But, by no means will the government fall in BTR.”

Pramod Boro, however, claimed the topic to be speculation and the creation of media.

He said, “More than the MCLAs who are said to be in discussion with the BPF, it seems that the media is more interested in the joining.”

He added, “A section of the media seems to be colouring the reports. However, some members who were with the BPF earlier might have been in touch but we are checking the issue.”

He claimed that the BJP-UPPL government will remain.