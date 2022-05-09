Bokajan: A 38-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were on Monday trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Monday when an elephant ventured into the campus of Ramesh Orang in the Gharialdubi area under East Division Forest in Karbi Anglong and started raiding a Jackfruit tree standing next to their hut.

“Seeing the elephant, our dogs started to bark and my wife Mamoni Orang carrying our 3-year-old daughter in her lap came to check out of curiosity,” said the grief-stricken Ramesh Orang.

“As soon as she stepped out of the room, the elephant caught hold of them with its trunk and dragged her before smashing her on to the ground leaving both of them severely injured. Mamoni was rushed to Bokajan CHC where the doctors declared her brought dead,” he said.

The three-year-old child was also severely injured and the doctor administered first aid and immediately referred her to Dimapur for better treatment. Unfortunately, the child also succumbed to her injuries a couple of hours after being shifted to Dimapur,” Ramesh Orang added.