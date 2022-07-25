Guwahati: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Monday alleged that she was being mentally harassed during her training for Commonwealth Games.

Lovelina will be representing India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The pugilist in a tweet on Monday her preparations for the Commonwealth Games are being hampered because of the “continuous harassment” her coaches are facing from the authorities.

Borgohain alleged that her coaches have been denied entry to the Commonwealth Games premises while another one has been sent home.

She says two of her coaches who helped her win an Olympic medal were not being allowed to take part in her training for CWG 2022.

Lovelina said one of her coaches, Sandhya Gurung, was not allowed to enter Commonwealth village, Birmingham, while her other coach was sent back to India due to which she has not been able to focus on her training.

Lovlina alleged that she endured similar treatment before the World Championship in Istanbul and she fears that something similar will happen at the upcoming Birmingham Games.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said the accreditation process is being managed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and hoped that issue will be sorted out soon.

“The IOA and BFI are working to get Sandhya’s accreditation continuously. It is in IOA’s hand but it will come by today or tomorrow.

“We had given all names beforehand but there is a quota system. Based on the number of athletes who have qualified there is 25 per cent quota. So we had four officials, which includes coach, doctor etc,” BFI secretary Hemanta Kalita told a news agency.