Guwahati: The inter-state border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh could be resolved “once and for all” by the end of November, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has said.

Khandu said this after a ministerial-level meeting between the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments in Itanagar on Monday.

The meeting, which was held in presence of Chief Minister Khandu, his Cabinet colleagues and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Assam ministers Keshab Mahanta, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Bimal Bora, Sanjoy Kishan, discussed the long-pending border issue between the two neighbouring states.

“One more meeting is to be held between me and my Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for a final agreement and permanent solution. Both of us are determined to resolve all our differences by end of November,” Khandu told reporters.

Following the signing of the Namsai Declaration, 12 regional committees were formed to jointly inspect the disputed areas between the two states.

Monday’s meeting discussed feedback received by these committees after the joint field visits.

“Today we discussed these reports district-wise in-depth. I am happy that all reports are positive in effect and the committees of both states have sincerely and jointly worked to find a permanent solution to this boundary issue,” Khandu said.

Assam and Arunachal share an 804.1 km-long border. The grievance of Arunachal Pradesh which was made a union territory in 1972 is that several forested tracts in the plains that had traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.