Guwahati: Four bikers from Assam who have been missing since Tuesday were found dead on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district.

According to reports, they were on their way to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh for an adventure trip and had gone missing on Tuesday. Their bodies were found in that area.

The youths were identified as Nayan Basumatary (30), Hirok Boro (32), Bedanta Barmahela (30), and Sanjiv Das (34) — residents of Nagaon in Assam. They were members of different motorcycle riding clubs in Assam.

As per the sources, they were travelling in a car from Nagaon to Tawang on July 19, their families lost contact with them after they entered Arunachal Pradesh.

A senior official from West Kameng district said the bodies of four individuals and their car which was completely damaged were found at a deep gorge near a river bank a few km ahead of Sessa waterfalls near the Bhalukpong area.

Due to heavy fog, their car might have skidded off the road, however, the exact reason behind the accident could not be ascertained, the official said.

The police have started operations to recover their bodies from the gorge.