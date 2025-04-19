Guwahati: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk visited Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Saturday to inspect the under-construction international multimodal logistics park and the recently inaugurated inland water transport (IWT) terminal in Jogighopa.

These projects, located near the India-Bhutan border, are considered vital for Bhutan’s economic development.

The logistics park, part of the Bharatmala project along the Brahmaputra River, and the IWT terminal, inaugurated on February 18, were the focus of the King’s visit.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the historical significance of the visit, stating it strengthens the longstanding friendship and trust between India and Bhutan.

“The visit of the King of Bhutan to the recently inaugurated IWT Jogighopa terminal as well as the Jogighopa Multi Modal Logistics Park is historic,” Sonowal said.

The projects align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy, aiming for regional growth and sustainable development.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the projects’ potential to transform the region by facilitating smooth trade and logistics, and supporting Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City development.

Assam Public Health and Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah welcomed King Wangchuk at the logistics park.

Baruah explained that the park, developed by NHIDCL, will integrate road, rail, air, and waterways upon completion.

The park, spanning 317 acres along the Brahmaputra, is expected to boost Assam’s economy by enhancing trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The IWT terminal, built at a cost of Rs 82 crores, is projected to handle 1.1 million tonnes of cargo annually.

Security was heightened during the King’s visit, with Bhutanese police present and restricted media access.

Following the day-long visit, King Wangchuk returned to Bhutan, underscoring the projects’ importance for regional connectivity and economic cooperation between the two nations.