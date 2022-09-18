New Delhi: The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed its journey at 6.30 am on the 11th day on Sunday from Kerala’s Haripad.

Hundreds of party workers and leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh, K C Venugopal accompanied Gandhi.

Gandhi was seen breaking the security cordon in between to meet people waiting on both sides of the road. After walking for over one hour, he took a break to have tea from a hotel along the route.

The Congress party said the morning session of the yatra will conclude once it reaches Ottappana and the members will rest at Karuvatta nearby.

In a video from the 11th day of Congress’s mass contact programme, Rahul Gandhi can be seen helping a little girl to wear her footwear during the yatra in Ambalappuzha town of Alappuzha district.

Rahul Gandhi was seen taking the girl’s hand and started the journey and immediately the girl’s sandal came off. Rahul Gandhi immediately bowed his head and put sandals on his daughter.

The evening leg of the yatra covering 7.5 km is scheduled to end at 7pm near T D Medical College Hospital, Vandanam. The members will be staying at Carmel College of Engineering and Technology, Punnapra, which is 3.4 km away.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that Gandhi will be meeting the farmers of Kuttanad during the morning break.

“Day 11 of #BharatJodoYatra started at 630 am from Haripad today. Bharat & Pradesh Yatris will walk a distance of 13 kms and halt for the morning break at the Sree Kuruttu Bhagavathi Temple in Ottappana. Interaction with farmers from Kuttanad & the neighbouring district thereafter,” Ramesh tweeted.