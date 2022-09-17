New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying eight cheetahs have come and now he should tell why 16 crore jobs weren’t created in eight years.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “Eight cheetahs have come, now tell why 16 crore jobs didn’t come in eight years.” “Yuvaon ki hai lalkar, le kar rahenge rozgaar (It is the cry of the youth that they will have employment),” the former Congress chief said, using the hashtag ‘Rashtriya Berozgar Diwas’.

Prime Minister Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress on Saturday claimed that in view of the “worrying” job situation in the country, the youth are marking the prime minister’s birthday as “National Unemployment Day”, and demanded that he provide employment to them as promised.

Modi promised to provide two crore jobs annually but instead, only seven lakh people have been given employment in the last eight years, Congress claimed.

The party said that 22 crore people had applied for jobs.