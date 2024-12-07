Sribhumi: A tense situation arose on Thursday when the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) intervened in the construction of a Manasa temple near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) district.

The incident, initially perceived as a cross-border incursion, was later clarified as a misunderstanding resolved through diplomatic channels.

The temple, situated on the banks of the Kushiyara River, was undergoing reconstruction with government funds allocated for the project.

However, the presence of construction workers and the erection of a temporary tent near the riverbank raised concerns for the BGB.

A team of BGB personnel from the Sylhet division crossed the riverine border and approached the Indian side to inquire about the ongoing activities.

They subsequently wrote a formal letter to the Border Security Force (BSF), urging the workers to halt their operations.

Responding to the incident, a senior BSF official clarified that such interactions between the two border guarding forces are not uncommon.

“The river serves as the international boundary, and both sides frequently monitor activities on the opposite bank. In this case, the BGB sought clarification regarding the construction work, and the matter was resolved through a flag meeting held in the middle of the Kushiyara River,” Hindustan Times quoted a BSF official as saying.

Sribhumi District Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das confirmed that the initial reports were exaggerated. “The situation was a simple misunderstanding. Some inaccurate information was circulated, but the issue has been resolved amicably,” he stated.

The incident comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh over issues related to religious minorities.

Earlier this week, thousands of people from Assam’s Barak Valley staged a protest near the border, condemning alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

During the demonstration, clashes erupted between protesters and security forces, leading to injuries on both sides.