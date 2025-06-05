Guwahati: Barak River continues to flow well above the danger mark, leaving vast areas of southern Assam submerged and struggling with floodwaters.

The Barak Valley is facing severe disruption to both rail and road transport, especially along key routes through Panchgram, Katigorah, and Salchapra.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has responded by cancelling, rescheduling, and short-terminating multiple train services due to waterlogged tracks.

A statement released on Wednesday confirmed that the Dullabcherra–Silchar passenger train (No. 55687) and Dharmanagar–Agartala passenger train (No. 55676) will be cancelled on Thursday.

Passengers arriving from outside the region and disembarking at Badarpur are facing challenging and risky journeys to reach Silchar.

With submerged railway lines and inaccessible roads, many travelers have been forced to rely on boats and walking to complete their commute.