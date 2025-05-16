Guwahati: Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika passed away at the age of 45 on Friday at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati after battling cancer.

Born in 1980 in Assam’s Tezpur, the renowned singer succumbed to the illness after a prolonged fight.

The Assamese entertainment industry, especially the music scene, is mourning the loss of Hazarika, one of its most cherished voices.

Gayatri Hazarika’s soulful voice and emotional depth earned her a special place in the hearts of countless Assamese music lovers.

Her signature track, “Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame,” continues to be a timeless classic. Over the years, her performances and recordings shaped the cultural soundscape of Assam.

Hospital authorities confirmed her passing on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Hitesh Baruah, Managing Director of Nemcare Hospitals, told a news agency that Gayatri died at 2.15 pm after being under treatment for cancer.

Doctors had admitted her three days prior as her health deteriorated. The hospital shifted her to the ICU a day before her death.

Throughout her career, Gayatri Hazarika delivered emotionally rich and melodically powerful songs.

Tracks such as “Rati Rati Mor Xoon” and “Ohar Dore Ubhoti Aatori Gola” demonstrated her versatility and emotional range. Whether in the studio or on stage, her ability to connect with audiences remained unmatched.

As news of her death spread, tributes poured in on social media.

Assam’s Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Excise, Border Protection, and Development, Atul Bora, expressed deep sorrow over her passing.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice enriched Assamese music and touched countless hearts. A great loss. Heartfelt condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti!”

Filmmaker Aimee Baruah also paid tribute, reflecting on the singer’s profound impact. “Gayatri Hazarika’s lilting voice and effortless grace had long captivated Assam, myself included. ‘Sorapate Paate Phagun Name’ has echoed through many of my springs,” she shared.

She added, “Though she may no longer be with us in the physical realm, I know her voice will continue to grace our lives. I offer prayers at the Lord’s feet for her soul’s eternal peace, and extend heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Gayatri Hazarika’s legacy, defined by her artistry and authenticity, will live on through her music, a lasting gift to generations of Assamese music lovers.