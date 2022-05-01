Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the indigenous Assamese Muslim population in the state do not wish to get ‘mixed’ with the migrant Muslim population.

“The indigenous Assamese Muslim community in Assam has different culture and origin that has no history of migration in the last 200 years,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“The indigenous Assamese Muslim community do not want to get mixed with migrant Muslims and be given a separate identity,” CM Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister was speaking on the report that was submitted by a sub-committee that was formed to study the issue.

CM Sarma informed that the Assam government is yet to take a final decision on the report submitted by the sub-committee recently.

He added that the Assam government will take a decision on notifying the identity of indigenous and migrant Muslims in the state based on the report.

“The state government will take a decision in regards to the future on who is an indigenous Assamese Muslim and who is a migrant Muslim. There is no opposition to this in Assam,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.