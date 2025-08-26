Guwahati: Assam made a proud mark on the global culinary stage last weekend when Anuradha Handique, a young food enthusiast from Tinsukia, showcased authentic Assamese vegetarian dishes at Europe’s Largest Indian Vegetarian-Vegan Food Festival in Denmark’s Copenhagen.

The vibrant festival, held at Osterbrohuset, brought together vegetarian and vegan food traditions from across India and attracted hundreds of visitors from diverse nationalities. From North Indian curries to South Indian vegan staples, the event celebrated India’s rich culinary diversity while promoting sustainable, plant-based diets.

Representing Assam, Anuradha presented a carefully curated menu that featured:

Khar – the traditional alkaline delicacy made with raw papaya and pulses

– the traditional alkaline delicacy made with raw papaya and pulses Ou Tenga Dali – a tangy dal prepared with elephant apple, reflecting authentic Assamese flavours

– a tangy dal prepared with elephant apple, reflecting authentic Assamese flavours Lai Xaak Bhaji – stir-fried mustard greens seasoned with mustard oil and garlic

– stir-fried mustard greens seasoned with mustard oil and garlic Bora Saul Payas – a creamy dessert made with sticky rice, milk, and jaggery

Her unique platter not only highlighted Assam’s indigenous ingredients but also shared the state’s deep cultural connection with food. For many international attendees, this was their first experience with Assamese cuisine.

Festival organizers awarded her the Second Prize, appreciating the dishes’ distinct identity and refreshing authenticity. “Anuradha’s food was a discovery for many here. The flavours of Assam are subtle yet powerful, and her storytelling through food really stood out,” said one of the organisers.

International visitors also expressed admiration for her presentation. A Danish attendee remarked, “I had never tasted Assamese food before. The combination of spices and natural flavours was unlike anything else at the festival. It’s truly something the world should know more about.”

Back home in Tinsukia, her proud parents from Jyotinagar, Na-Pukhuri, shared their joy, saying, “We are overwhelmed that our daughter could represent Assam on such a global platform. The recognition she received shows how much appreciation there is internationally for our traditional vegetarian food.”

Culinary experts believe that Anuradha’s achievement could open doors for Assam’s food heritage. “This is not just about one prize; it’s about bringing Assamese cuisine onto the global map. Food tourism, cultural exchange, and even local farmers stand to benefit when indigenous food traditions receive recognition,” noted an Assamese food researcher.

Anuradha’s success goes beyond personal achievement. It also serves as a proud reminder of Assam’s deep-rooted culinary culture and its immense potential to shine internationally, where tradition and innovation come together on one plate.