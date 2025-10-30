Guwahati: It was all about emotions, at Zubeen Kshetra on Thursday “as Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late music legend Zubeen Garg, visited the site along with his sister Palme Borthakur and members of the construction committee.”

Garima was emotional while she was in prayers and “sharing her plans to transform Zubeen Kshetra into a vibrant cultural and natural centre dedicated to preserving Zubeen’s life, legacy, and artistic spirit.”

Garima said “that a museum will soon be established at Zubeen Kshetra to showcase Zubeen’s creative journey — from his music to his films and personal memorabilia”.

“Zubeen will continue to live here, both culturally and naturally. This space will be a reflection of his soul,” she said.

She said that a monolith will be installed near the site, “following tribal traditions, by local youth.

“We have identified a nine-foot-tall stone for the monolith. It will stand as a symbol of Zubeen’s eternal presence,” Garima added.

Garima was party to a brief prayer service and expressed her gratitude to Assam government for its decision to donate the SGST share from Roi Roi Binale tickets to the Zubeen Garg Foundation.

“We are deeply grateful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state cabinet for this gesture. We will continue Zubeen’s mission of helping those in need, just as he always did,” she said.

On the release of ‘Zubeen’s last film Roi Roi Binale Garima said, “It was Zubeen’s dream to see Assamese cinema reach new heights. Through Roi Roi Binale, that dream will come true. I haven’t yet gathered the courage to watch it, but I know he would have been proud.”