Guwahati: The ashes of noted singer and cultural figure Zubeen Garg were immersed in the Brahmaputra River on Wednesday, fulfilling one of his long-cherished wishes.

His wife, Garima Garg, along with close family members and well-wishers, performed the final immersion rituals on the riverbank in accordance with Vedic traditions.

Several fans and admirers gathered to pay their respects to the artist, whose songs have been an integral part of Assam’s cultural identity.

Speaking to reporters, Garima Garg became emotional while recalling his words. “Zubeen always told me about the Brahmaputra. As he wished, we immersed him in its waters,” she said.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most popular and influential singers, had often spoken about his personal and artistic connection with the Brahmaputra, describing it as “the lifeline and heartbeat of Assam.”

The immersion marks the final rites following his death. Fans across the region continue to remember his contributions to Assamese music and culture.

The singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2024, under unclear circumstances while swimming in the sea. He was 52 years old.