Guwahati: Fans of the late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg have requested moviegoers not to record or share videos inside cinema halls during the screening of Roi Roi Binale, a film closely linked to the artist’s legacy.

The appeal, widely shared on social media, reflects the continued respect and admiration people hold for Zubeen Garg.

Supporters note that watching the film without recording or disruption is a meaningful way to acknowledge the artist’s contributions to Assamese music and culture.

“This is not just a film; it is a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s artistic journey, his dedication, and the passion he brought to his craft. We ask everyone to experience it fully in the theater, in the spirit of respect, without recording videos or sharing them online,” a fan representative said, reflecting the sentiment of many admirers.

“The act of recording movie clips inside theaters can cause financial loss to producers and affects the experience of other audience members. Such activities are considered criminal offenses,” said Advocate of the Gauhati High Court, Shajid Khan.

He added that recording or transmitting any part of a film inside a theater is a violation under the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Offenders may face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 5% of the film’s production cost.

The trailer of Roi Roi Binale has already generated interest among fans across the state.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on October 31, providing audiences an opportunity to experience Zubeen Garg’s legacy on the big screen.