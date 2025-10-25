Guwahati: Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has accused the state government of blocking public efforts to honour the late singer Zubeen Garg.

He said authorities are creating “various obstacles” for those attempting to hold candlelight marches and memorial gatherings.

“People in Assam wish to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg, but the government has been trying to undermine this call for justice over the past few days,” Gogoi said, noting that the public continues to demand accountability in the musician’s death.

Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural figures, passed away in Singapore on September 19, reportedly while swimming. He had been scheduled to perform the next day at the Northeast India Festival.

Thousands of fans and prominent personalities attended memorial events, laying flowers and sharing memories of Garg’s contributions to Assamese culture.

Gogoi described him as “a true leader of Assamese society,” adding that although Garg avoided politics, he inspired unity and courage among people across the state.

“People of Assam are still grieving; they miss his leadership and his guidance,” Gogoi said. He urged the government to ensure a transparent investigation into the circumstances of Garg’s death and to guarantee justice is delivered.

Authorities have so far arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Gogoi stressed that public calls for justice should not be suppressed. “This is about respect for Zubeen Garg and the right of people to express their love for him peacefully,” he said.