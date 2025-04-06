Guwahati: YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the Guwahati Police on Saturday for questioning regarding a case filed against him and four others on February 10.

The case alleges that Raina and fellow YouTubers and social media influencers Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on a publicly accessible online show, thereby harming public decency and morality.

Raina, who had previously informed the police he was abroad, appeared before the Crime Branch investigating officer in Guwahati, where his statement was recorded.

The case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with sections of the IT Act, Cinematograph Act 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.

