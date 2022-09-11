Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed a 42-year-old woman and raped her corpse at a village in lower Assam’s Udalguri district.

The incident took place on August 25 and her body was exhumed for a post-mortem on September 6.

The incident came to light when the accused surrendered at the Udalguri Sadar police station on Friday.

The man committed the crime when the woman went for a bath in a nearby stream.

The man, a daily wage earner, surrendered at Udalguri Sadar police station on Friday and was later arrested on charges of rape and murder.

A local court sent him to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday.

According to locals, the husband of the woman was initially not convinced that someone from the village could be behind this brutal incident.

“We got information that when the woman was having a bath, the accused went from behind and hacked her to death. Later, he raped her. But initially, the picture was hazy and that’s why her husband was not ready for a serious legal battle since the villagers could not identify any accused,” TOI quoted a local resident as saying.

Police sources said soon after the body of the woman was recovered, a village lobby tried to give a colour to the incident by creating rumours that she died under the influence of supernatural powers.

But following a probe demand from the family members of the victim and for the sake of investigation by the police, her body was dug out from the burial site.

“Her body was sent for post-mortem in the presence of the magistrate. Yesterday, we could arrest the boy and a case has been registered under sections 376/302 of the IPC. We will try to close the case to its logical conclusion as soon as possible and take it for trial,” said Udalguri SP Supriya Das.

She said the post-mortem report will reveal more about the death.