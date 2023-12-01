DIBRUGARH: Security forces in Assam have reportedly arrested the “younger brother” of NSCN-KYA chief Yung Aung.

Marmet Ngaimong, the “younger brother” of NSCN-KYA chief Yung Aung, is himself a hardcore cadre of the outfit.

Ngaimong was apprehended by a joint team of Assam police and the Army from Jagun in Tinsukia district.

He was arrested while on his way to NSCN-KYA camp in Myanmar via Digboi, Jagun and Jairampur in Assam.

Along with Ngaimong, two PREPAK cadres from Manipur were also nabbed by the security forces in Assam.

The two nabbed PREPAK cadres have been identified as Nongthombam Kabichandram Singh and Pebam Akash Singh, hailing from Imphal East and Imphal West districts respectively in Manipur.