Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant non-teaching positions or jobs in IIM Mumbai in 2025.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Program Manager, Professional Assistant, Junior Assistants and Junior Executives.

Name of post : Junior Program Manager

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Level 7 (Rs.44900-142400)

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification: Post-Graduation in any discipline from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade with consistently good academic record.

Desirable: Post-Graduate in Management (PGDM / MBA), Proficiency in computer operations (MS

Windows & MS Office).

Experience: Experience of at least 05 years in Academic Administration, online Executive Education Space, Project Coordination / Hospitality Industry, out of which 03 years independently handling

academics and training functions in industry/ Govt./Public Sector undertaking (at least level 5 /

Equivalent). Experience in institutes of repute like IIMs, IIT etc. will be preferred.

Name of post : Professional Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification & Experience

Master’s Degree in Library & Information Science from any recognized University /Institution with 02 years’ experience in the relevant field in a University/Research establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSU and Library of other autonomous Institutions with proficiency in computer

applications.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Library / Library and Information Science from any recognized Institute/ University with 03 years’ experience in the relevant field in a University / Research Establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSUs and Library of other autonomous Institutions with proficiency in computer applications.

Name of post : Junior Assistant Grade I

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Level 5 (Rs.29200-92300)

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification: Graduation / Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade with consistently good academic record.

Experience: Secretarial experience of at least 5 years in office work in Govt organizations / Institutions / Reputed private organizations. Strong written and verbal communications along with computer skills (MS Office) are essential (at least at level 4 and/ equivalent relevant service and pay).

Experience in centrally funded educational Institutions or Universities of Central Govt. and/or large private or public sector enterprises or higher educational institutes, preferably in institutes of national repute such as IIMs/ IITs/IISERs/NITs.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Pay : Level 4 (Rs.25500-81100)

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification: Graduation / Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade with consistently good academic record.

Experience: 05 years relevant office clerical experience in Pay Level-03 or 08 years relevant office clerical experience in Pay Level-02 or equivalent relevant service and pay. Experience in institutes of

repute like IIMs, IIT etc. will be preferred

Name of post : Junior Executive Grade I

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Level 3 (Rs.21700-69100)

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualification: Graduation / Post Graduation in any discipline from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade with consistently good academic record.

Experience: At least 02 years relevant experience in Pay Level-02 or combined relevant experience of 03 years in Pay Level 01 and Pay Level-02 or equivalent relevant service and pay.

Name of post : Junior Executive

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Level 2 (Rs.19900-63200)

Eligibility Criteria :

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum 50% of marks with proficiency in computer operations.

Experience: At least 1 year’s relevant experience in the area of Administration / Accounts / Purchase/ Stores/ Academics affairs

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online at the official website of IIM Mumbai, i.e. https://iimmumbai.ac.in/careers.

The last date for submission of online applications is 13th July 2025 (05:00 PM).

Candidates must pay a non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.590/- (Rupees Five hundred Ninety only).

Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD are exempted from paying the applications fee.

All internal candidates gets exemption from paying the applications fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here