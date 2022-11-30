GUWAHATI: The Assam government has announced that it will introduce a scheme for grant of a yearly stipend of Rs 10,000 to every female post-graduate students in the state.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that female students pursuing post-graduate programmes in educational institutions of the state would be provided a yearly stipend of Rs 10,000 each.

“We will launch a new monthly scholarship scheme for girls pursuing post-graduation. Girls pursuing graduation too will be brought under its ambit subsequently,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This would be helpful in covering their commutation and other related expenses, the Assam chief minister said.

He also appealed to those females pursuing post-graduate programmes to apply for the same in the portal to be launched by the Assam education department in few weeks from now.

Also read: Assam | Dibrugarh University ragging case: Three PNGB hostel wardens suspended, 4 students expelled

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, inaugurated the ceremonial distribution of scooters to meritorious candidates who cleared the last higher secondary examinations conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) with percentage above a certain threshold at a ceremony held at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati.

Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, under the Pragya Bharti scheme, this year is being awarded to a total of 35,800 beneficiaries, of which 6052 are boys and 29,748 are girls.

To be eligible for the award, the male candidates of higher secondary examinations conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had to score a minimum of 75% while that for female candidates has been fixed at 60%.

Speaking at the event, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the award a gift and blessing from the society for their hard work and dedication towards study.