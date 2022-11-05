Assam Yaba tablets
Representative image

Guwahati: The police on Saturday seized a huge quantity of suspected Yaba tablets worth Rs 15 crore in the international market from the Sonapur area of Guwahati.

The drug was seized from a vehicle following a specific input.

The police based on the input intercepted a vehicle at the Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur.

On searching the vehicle, the police found 60,000 Yaba tablets hidden in a chamber of the vehicle.

The police have arrested one person identified as Mohammad Ajmal Khan in connection with the seizure. The accused is a resident of Thoubal district in Manipur.

On verifying the tablets, they were valued at Rs 15 crore.

