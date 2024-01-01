Guwahati: Assam Women’s University, in collaboration with Jorhat College, has launched the People’s Linguistic Survey of Assam.

The survey was launched in a ceremony held at the university auditorium on January 1, 2024.

The survey aims to document the linguistic diversity of Assam and create a comprehensive record of the state’s languages.

It will be conducted by students from Assam Women’s University and Jorhat College, who have been trained in the methodology of linguistic data collection.

“This survey is a landmark initiative that will help us to better understand the rich linguistic heritage of Assam,” said Prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University.

“I urge people from all communities to participate in the survey and share their knowledge of local languages”, she added.

The survey will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, data will be collected from across the state. In the second phase, the data will be analyzed and a report will be prepared.