DIBRUGARH: The body of a 62-year-old woman was recovered from Sessa river at Aalijachuk Gaon, Kutuha in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Pratima Gogoi, a resident of Aalijachuk Gaon of Barbaruah area.

The woman has been missing since Sunday. Locals suspect that the woman drowned on Sunday after water level of Sessa rises.

“We have recovered a body of a woman floating in Sessa river on Monday morning. The woman has been missing since yesterday. After conducting preliminary investigations, police sent the body for postmortem to Assam Medical College Hospital. We suspected that the woman died after drowning into the river,” said a police official.

The water level of Brahmaputra river is rising after heavy following heavy downpour in the parts of Arunachal Pradesh and upper Assam. The water level of some tributaries is also rising.