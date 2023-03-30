Guwahati: A private firm woman employee from Assam was allegedly raped by her friend in a car in Gurgaon, police said.

The 34-year-old woman from Assam was in touch with the accused for the past few days and had been talking to him on the phone, said a police official.

The accused, identified as Sandeep, 40 was arrested on Thursday. An FIR was registered against the accused at Sector 37 Police Station on Wednesday.

On Monday, when she left her Sector 37 office, Sandeep offered to pick her up from Hero Honda chowk, police said.

“I sat in his car and after talking for some time, he raped me in the car and also threatened to kill me,” the woman said in her complaint, according to police.

Following her complaint, the accused, a resident of Jhajjar, was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody,” said Inspector Sunita, SHO, Sector 37 Police Station.