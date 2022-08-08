Guwahati: A woman has been arrested in western Assam’s Dhubri district on charges of her links with Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarul Islam.

Police said the woman identified as Jahura Khatun, was arrested from Naeralga Part II village on Sunday.

Jahura’s husband Abu Tallah is also wanted for his alleged connection with the outfit, said a police official.

Jahura had been “trying to protect people having association with Ansarul Islam”, the official added.

He said two mobile phones were seized from her possession, one of which was burnt.

“We are trying to retrieve data from the burnt phone. As of now, we have gathered enough evidence from her interrogation and the other phone to establish the fact that she was in touch with the members of the outfit,” the official said.

Khatun was on Sunday produced before a judicial magistrate’s court, which remanded her in judicial custody.

Earlier, two persons, including an Imam running a Madrasa, were held in Morigaon for their alleged nexus with terrorists.

The madrasa was subsequently demolished.