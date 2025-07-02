Guwahati: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a locked room in Assam’s Guwahati, in the Kharghuli area, on Wednesday morning, raising suspicions of foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Bandana Das.

The incident came to light around 7:30 am when her body was discovered inside a residential building. Latasil Police reached the scene and immediately cordoned off the area to begin their investigation.

A police official from Latasil Police Station confirmed to media that the case is being treated as a murder. “The body was found at around 7:30 am, and it is a confirmed case of murder. We are investigating the matter, and further details will be provided,” the official stated.

The building’s caretaker, identified as Ratul Das, has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. Forensic experts were also called in to conduct a detailed examination of the crime scene.

