Guwahati: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing of Assam police on Saturday arrested two state government officials for allegedly accepting bribes.

“Two Assam government officials were arrested by vigilance sleuths while accepting alleged bribe money in separate incidents on Saturday,” an official statement said.

Based on a complaint, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption laid a trap and arrested Jahnabi Kalita, inspector of drugs, Jorhat, for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 for issuing permission to open a pharmacy.

Kalita, a senior Inspector of Drugs, Jorhat was caught red-handed on Saturday while taking the bribe, the statement said.

In another operation during the day, a senior assistant of Bilasipara revenue circle office in Dhubri, Mahabub Mollah, was apprehended with bribe money of Rs 4,000.

Mullah had allegedly demanded the money for processing a land demarcation work and the complainant had approached the vigilance directorate against him.

The tainted money was recovered in both cases and further legal action has been initiated, it added.

Separate cases have been registered in both instances and follow-up action started, the statement said.