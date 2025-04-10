Guwahati: A 78-year-old woman tragically died after being trampled by a wild elephant on Thursday at Katha Chema village in Jagun, Tinsukia district, situated along the border between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources indicated that the incident occurred while the woman was visiting her relatives in Katha Chema village in Jagun.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deceased woman has been identified as Shobha Tamang, a resident of Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the locals, the elephant suddenly emerged from the forest and trampled the woman to death.

Following the incident Forest and Police officials have arrived at the location and started taking necessary measures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further, the local residents sought for immediate action to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The ongoing human-elephant conflict in Assam continues to have devastating consequences.

‘This is not the first instance of elephants venturing out of the forest and causing destruction in our village. We urged the forest department to implement measures to avert such tragic events,” a villager stated.

Notably, Assam has recorded a grim statistic, ranking among the top five states in India with the highest number of deaths resulting from human-elephant conflict, with 383 fatalities reported in the last five financial years.