DIBRUGARH: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, on Thursday (July 13), arrived at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam to meet her husband.

Kirandeep was accompanied by Neeru Kalsi, wife of Daljit Singh Kalsi – another pro-Khalistan leader lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

After undergoing strict checking at the jail gate, they were allowed to enter the premises.

However, the authorities of the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam did not permit the two women, to carry anything inside the jail premises.

Superintendent of police of Dibrugarh jail in Assam – Shwetank Mishra was also present at the jail during the visit.

This visit comes after pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh allegedly handed a letter to his wife Kirandeep Kaur during her previous meeting with him in the jail on July 6.

This time the security was tighten owing to the letter which was handed over to Kirandeep Kaur.

The letter, written in Gurumukhi script and dated July 5, 2023, was addressed to the Sikh Community and signed by all nine of Singh’s associates, who are also kept lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

In the letter, Singh urged the Sikh community to refrain from drugs and adhere to the religious principles of Sikhism.

He also demanded that two pro-Khalistani leaders, who were recently killed in the United States and the United Kingdom, be declared as Shaheed (martyrs).

On April 23, Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam after Punjab police arrested him from Moga district of the state.

The nine associates of Amritpal Singh, who are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, have also been booked under NSA.