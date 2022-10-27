GUWAHATI: Personnel of Jorabat police station near Guwahati city in Assam have recovered and seized a ganja consignment that weighed 2500 kilograms.

The seizure was made during the early hours of Thursday.

Two persons have been arrested by the Assam police in connection with the seizure.

This huge consignment of ganja was seized while it was being transported in a truck.

Upon receiving input about transportation of the consignment of the ganja,a team of Guwahati police in Assam, led by joint commissioner of Guwahati police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta, launched an operation and seized the contraband.

According to Assam police, this seizure of ganja is the biggest in recent times.

“We have zapped another huge pile of what surely looks and feels like Manipuri Ganja, around 2500 kg,” stated Assam police.