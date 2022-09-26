Guwahati: An adorable video of a wild elephant gently walking into a playground and briefly participating in a football match has left the internet in awe.

The viral video shows the elephant first crossing a road before joining a group of people, who were playing football at a military camp at Narengi in Guwahati.

The players stop the match and move farther out on the field to maintain a healthy distance from the wild elephant, which pulls in some dirt and sprays itself on its back just before entering the football ground.

One man passes the ball to the elephant; the jumbo managed to return kick the ball with its rear legs.

The elephant then gently walks off from the field, its trunk raised high, as if to say goodbye.

Locals said it may have come from the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.