Guwahati: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday, officials said.

During his visit, Vice President Dhankar will attend as the Chief Guest at the 25th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

A press release from the Vice-President’s Secretariat on Sunday confirmed that upon his arrival in Guwahati, the Vice-President will visit the Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers and seek darshan.

In addition to attending the convocation ceremony, the Vice-President will have an interactive session with the students of IIT-G, fostering a valuable exchange of ideas.

The event will be graced by the presence of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma as guests of honour.

Sources indicate that a total of 2,011 bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degree holders will be honored during the convocation ceremony.

To ensure the safety of the public, particularly vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities, certain vehicular restrictions will be imposed on July 4, 2023, during the Vice-President’s visit to Guwahati.

Commercial goods carrying vehicles with four wheels or more will be restricted from plying on NH-27 and NH-17 within Guwahati City from 6 AM to 9 PM on Tuesday.

Commercial goods carrying vehicles with three wheels or more will be restricted from plying on DG Road, MG Road, and AT Road from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Tuesday.