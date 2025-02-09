North Lakhimpur: A Village Defence Party official was reportedly found murdered on Saturday in Silaneebari near Assam’s North Lakhimpur.

The body of Muluk Chand Ali, a Nayak of local VDP, was found buried in a soak pit in No. 2 Panch Noi Bangali village under Silaneebari Police Outpost, some 10 km from here.

According to Ali’s son, his father was taken from Silaneebari Bazaar to the house of one Hameeda Begum on Friday evening over a case of cattle theft.

Ali had earlier lodged an FIR at Silaneebari Police Outpost over the theft of his tree cattle.

At the house of Hameeda Begum Muluk Chand Ali was allegedly murdered and his body was buried in a soak pit there.

On Saturday police reached the scene by tracking the mobile phone position of the victim.

Police have arrested Hameeda Begum and sent the body for postmortem.

As the police entered the village and recovered the body, an angry mob attacked the house of Hameeda Begum and torched her house.

The police are investigating the case.