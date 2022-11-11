GUWAHATI: All unnatural death cases in Assam that were reported over the last one year will be reinvestigated.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that SPs of all the districts in the state have been directed to re-open all unnatural death cases for investigation, which were reported over the last one year.

“The SPs have been asked to re-open cases that were labelled as suicide and closed,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam CM made this announcement while reacting to the high-profile arrests made by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police in the death case of a minor girl at Dhula in Darrang district.

Notably, those arrested by the CID of Assam police in the Dhula minor death case include suspended SP of Darrang district Rajmohan Roy, additional SP of Darrang Rupam Phukan, Dalgaon executive magistrate Ashirbad Hazarika.

Executive magistrate of Dalgaon in Assam – Ashirbad Hazarika – an Assam Land and Revenue Service (ALRS) officer of the 2019 batch, allegedly had declared that the minor girl died by suicide, without visiting the incident site.

APS officer Rajmohan Roy – suspended SP of Darrang district in Assam – has been accused of concealing findings of the investigation into the death of the minor girl.

Rupam Phukan, the suspended additional SP of Darrang district, is accused of “unfairly handling” the death case of the minor girl.

Three doctors of the Mangaldoi civil hospital in Assam – Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi abd Anupam Sharma – were also arrested in connection with the case.

The doctors allegedly provided fake post-mortem report in connection with the death of the minor girl.

Earlier, CID arrested sub-inspector Utpal Bora, the then officer-in-charge of Dhula police station in Assam after collecting adequate evidence that he allegedly took illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh from the family of the accused.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the police chief to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on August 12 and a day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers.

The minor girl, who was working as a domestic help at the house of one Krishna Kamal Baruah in Dhula area, was found dead in the house.