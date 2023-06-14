SILCHAR : Assam University in Silchar recently produced a remarkable documentary film titled ‘Dharohar: The Resurrection,’ which sheds light on the unique Sanskrit-speaking villages of Anipur Basti and Patiala Basti of Karimganj district in Assam.

The documentary, which runs for 22 minutes, explores the daily lives of the villagers who not only converse in Sanskrit but also embrace the ancient Sanatan culture.

The film, which showcases their Vedic chantings and monthly yagyas of these villagers, was officially released on June 6, 2023.

Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice Chancellor of Assam University, highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the unique cultural practices as portrayed in the film.

To provide an opportunity for the villagers to witness their own traditions on the big screen, the documentary was screened at Anipur Basti on June 9, 2023.

Dr Paromita Das, an Associate Professor at the Department of Mass Communication, Assam University, played a crucial role in bringing this captivating documentary to life.

She wrote and directed the film, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of these Sanskrit-speaking villages.

Kutub Uddin Ansari and Jyotish Dutta served as assistant directors, with Ansari also taking on the role of editor.

To ensure widespread accessibility, ‘Dharohar: The Resurrection’ is available for viewing on the official YouTube channel, Twitter handle, and Facebook pages of Assam University.

This has been done with an aim to reach a wider audience who can witness and appreciate the cultural significance and linguistic prowess of the Sanskrit-speaking communities in Karimganj.