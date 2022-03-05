DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the site of Tourist Jetty and River Front development projects near Bogibeel bridge in Dibrugarh and took stock of the progress of works.

The projects are being implemented under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity and carried out by the North East Frontier Railway.

The review is a follow-up to the one held by the Union Minister on November 22, 2021. During his visit today, the Union Minister met with officials and stakeholders and urged timely completion of the projects.

A major river port in colonial times, Dibrugarh was an important contributor to India’s economic growth.

The projects to develop the site around Bogibeel Bridge are important steps to make Dibrugarh a major river port of the country.

Implemented under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects will improve connectivity to and from Dibrugarh via waterways and open employment avenues and provide global market access to residents of the region.