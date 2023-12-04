Guwahati: The 14th edition of the ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival will return to its serene natural setting amidst the sal tree plantation in Badungduppa Kalakendra, Rampur, Assam‘s Goalpara district, from December 15 to December 17.

This unique theatre festival, held annually, embraces a minimalist approach, eschewing artificial lighting, sound amplification, and even microphones, allowing the actors’ voices and the natural ambiance to take center stage.

The stage and seating arrangements for the spectators are constructed using only bamboo and straw, reflecting the festival’s deep connection with nature.

Despite facing financial constraints, the organizers have persevered, curating a captivating lineup of five plays for this year’s three-day festival.

“Under financial constraints, the 14th edition of the ‘Under the Sal Tree‘ theatre festival will be staged on a smaller scale this year, showcasing five plays from Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh,” said an organizer.

Two plays from Assam, ‘Madaiah Munchi’ in Rabha language from Goalpara and ‘Ratankar’ in ‘Assamese’ and ‘Srijan Hobe Kabe’ in Bengali, will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

‘Pala Kuntala’ in Bengali from West Bengal and ‘Charandas Chor’ in Hindi will bring a touch of diversity to the festival.

The organizers invite theatre enthusiasts and nature lovers alike to immerse themselves in the captivating performances and experience the unique ambiance of the ‘Under the Sal Tree’ theatre festival.