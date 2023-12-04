Guwahati: After the poll debacle in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah is planning to revive the faith of his party men by producing two films on property and assets of BJP leaders in Assam.

“We will produce three films on corruption and syndicate raj of BJP-led government in Assam. We will expose where they opened schools, tea gardens they purchased and land they purchased in the last years,” Borah said addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan here on Monday.

“At the same time, I will also produce a film on my properties and assets. I will make public what I have,” Borah said.

“The story of the second film will be on the property and assets of the main leader of the state BJP and the third film will be on the properties and assets of other senior BJP leaders,” Borah also said.

“The scripts are already ready. We will release three films before the Lok Sabha elections,” Borah further said.

The Congress leader said the corruption and syndicate raj of the BJP-led government will be the major poll plank for the Assam Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The poll results in five states will not have any Lok Sabha elections in Assam, because the issues are different. However, we have similar issues with Telangana, where the Congress had fought against corruption and syndicate,” he said.

“In the meeting of Dibrugarh alliance partners of United Opposition Forum have decided to make corruption and syndicate as core issues for the elections.

He said the congress will highlight the issues of unfulfilled promises of ST status to six ethnic groups, grievances of flood-affected people, wages of tea garden workers, implementation of clauses 5 and 6 of the Assam Accord and others in the upcoming elections.

He also said the alliance partners of the United Opposition forum are concerned about the election results in five states.

“In Mahabharata, Kauravs celebrated victory after killing Abhimanyu in the Kurukshetra War. But the consequences of the Kurukshetra War were not in favour of Kaurav,” Borah said.

“This election results is a big lesson for us. We have to learn many things from it. Now we have to strengthen ourselves and prepare for the Lok Sabha polls. I am confident of definite victory in the upcoming polls,” he said.

“My prediction and exit poll was wrong. We were overconfident. The election result is a positive warning for us. Nobody thought that we would be defeated in Chattisgarh. BJP themselves also never thought that they would win Chhattisgarh,” he added.

He claimed that with the victory of Congress in Telangana, the entire south India became BJP-Mukt.