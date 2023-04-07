Dibrugarh: An ULFA (I) cadre has surrendered to a joint team of Assam Rifles and Tinsukia Police, on the eve of the so-called ‘Foundation Day’ of the proscribed group.

It is reported that the active cadre of ULFA (I) group was tracked and persuaded to join the mainstream, which he did after fleeing from a camp in Myanmar.

Sources said the cadre, whose name is Self Styled Private Modon Asom alias Mintu Moran, was persuaded to lay down his arms and join the mainstream by the security forces.

Also read: Assam: ULFA (I) cadre held in Dibrugarh

It is said that he fled from the dismal conditions of the ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar and surrendered to the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles.

According to sources, the cadre is reported to be undergoing documentation and other formalities as part of his surrender process.

The surrendered cadre is said to have revealed that the life at under ground camps was pitiable with acute shortage of resources.

He said the cadres were subjected to inhumane behavior by their superiors.

It was this total disregard towards the wellbeing of their own cadres that finally prompted Modon Asom to flee the camp and lay down arms.

The surrender of this active cadre on the ‘Foundation Day’ of ULFA (I) comes as a massive blow to the militant outfit.

The revelations made by the surrendered militant have reaffirmed the reports of poor living conditions and exploitation of youth including girls, who are lured to join such groups on false promises and anti-national sentiments.

It again points towards the hollowness of the ideology of the group and the futility of their struggle, while reminding the youth to stay away from their cadres and proxies.