UDALGURI: In a bid to commemorate the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court, the district judiciary, Udalguri of Assam hosted a rally on legal awareness throughout Udalguri town on Tuesday.

The rally was aimed at spreading legal awareness among the citizens of Udalguri district with special emphasis on justice and legal rights.

The participants including judicial officers, advocates, court staffs and students held placards to create awareness on issues of women empowerment, legal rights, fundamental duties, equal rights, justice for all and distributed pamphlets among the citizens.

District and Sessions Judge, Udalguri, Mahendra Kalita flagged off the rally which highlighted the importance of legal awareness and urged public to exercise their legal rights and duties to ensure justice for all.

Speaking on the occasion he stressed on the importance of awareness among the public for eradicating the social evils like child marriage, child abuse and drugs trafficking.

Additional District And Sessions Judge, Ranjita Agarwala, also expressed her gratitude towards district administration, Udalguri, police department and health department for co-ordination in the smooth conduction of the rally.

The event was attended by civil judge and assistant session judge, Udalguri, Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman; chief judicial magistrate, Udalguri, Satyajit Karmakar; additional chief judicial magistrate, Udalguri, Sabita Bharadwaj; secretary, DLSA, Udalguri, Nayanjyoti Choudury, among other judicial officers of Udalguri district judiciary.