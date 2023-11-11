GUWAHATI: At least two senior leaders of the opposition Congress party and one from the TMC have joined the ruling BJP in Assam.

The three opposition leaders from Assam, who joined the BJP on Saturday (November 11) are: Suresh Bora (Congress), Paritosh Roy (Congress) and Dilip Sarma (TMC).

While, Suresh Bora was the former president of the Nagaon district Congress committee, Paritosh Roy was serving as the working president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.

On the other hand, Dilip Sarma was serving as the general secretary of the Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The three leaders joined the BJP at the party’s Assam headquarters in Guwahati.

All the three leaders along with their supporters joined the BJP at a ceremony in the presence of Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita and Assam cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Ranoj Pegu.

This quitting of senior leaders from the Congress and TMC is being seen as a major blow to the opposition’s INDIA alliance in the state of Assam ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Congress leaders Suresh Bora and Paritosh Roy had announced their decision to quit the grand-old party over ‘family centric politics’.