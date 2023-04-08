BARPETA: The police in Assam have arrested at least two senior leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The two senior PFI leaders were arrested from Barpeta district in Assam.

The two arrested Assam PFI leaders have been identified as Abu Sama Ahmed and Jakir Hussain.

While, Abu Sama Ahmed is the president of the Assam unit of the PFI, Jakir Hussain is the state secretary of the banned group.

Besides, the Assam police has also arrested one member of the Campus Front of India (CFI).

The arrested CFI member has been identified as Jahidul Islam Mirdha.

Jahidul Islam Mirdha, who was also arrested from Barpeta district in Assam, is the national treasurer of CFI.

The police recovered cash worth Rs 1.50 lakh, four mobile phones and a pamphlet of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Notably, the central government had, in September last year, banned PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.