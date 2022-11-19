Digboi: Two Oil India Ltd (OIL) employees died on the spot while one sustained an injury in a road mishap on Saturday morning at Tingrai under Digboi police station in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The deceased were identified as Jodumoni Xensowa, 54, of Balijan and Debraj Sonowal, 32, a resident of the Borbil area in Digboi.

The injured person identified as Debasish Pasani was immediately rushed to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.

According to the eyewitnesses, the incident occurred while a Maruti Swift Dezire (AS06 M -5275) with 3 persons on board rammed into a parked truck (AS 06 AC 9481) on NH 38 near Tingrai Bazar.

According to reports, all three passengers of the ill-fated vehicle were employees of the OIL, Duliajan.

Sources said the incident happened when they were returning home from Duliajan.

Police sent the bodies of the two people to Tinsukia for post-mortem.